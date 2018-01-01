Why A Run?


Humans bond best over activites, not nametags.

It's 100 times easier to connect with someone while doing something because you already have your ice-breaker: you're both running!


There are no awkward goodbyes.

There's a definitive start and end time to your run, so no need to make up an excuse to leave. You're already gone.


Low pressure.

Both you and your running partner will be in your most comfortable running gear, which looks silly to begin with. So whether or not you finished a long day at Goldman Sachs (yes, Goldman has a tech division) or a casual day at Google, you'll be on the same page when you meet up for you run.

Your run will be between 1 and 3 miles depending on your preference.


Safe.

Our runs are held in public, highly visibile locations and someone from our team will be there to start and finish your run.


✅ Here's How HelloRun Works

Beta Launch in NYC, SF and Austin coming soon!

Our team of connectors will match you with vetted professionals to help you best reach your goals. You'll then meet us at Pier 40 in West Village, Chelsea Market, or Dumbo at your scheduled run time where you’ll meet both our staff and your Run Partner. After that, it's off to the races!


1
Define Your Criteria

We’ll want to know a few things about you to understand your goals and connect you with the best match possible.

As we’re still in Beta, we’re limiting our membership to tech professionals or those looking to move into tech; so if we think you’re not a fit for our program, we’ll refund you your subscription cost and keep you on the list once we expand out of Beta.

If we think you're not a fit, we'll let you know within 24 hours.


2
Set A Time

No less than a week after signing up, we’ll provide you a few times for a run to pick and choose from.

Our runs tend to happen on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, but we’ll do our best to work around your schedule.


3
Confirm Your Connection

Once we’ve finalized a time and Run Partner, you’ll receive a bit of information about your connection so you can prep for your run.


4
RUN!

You’ll head to our run location where a Connector will greet you and your Run Partner, and you’ll be off for your run. Afterwards, you have the option of joining for post-run adult beverages :)


5
Follow-up

24 hours after the run, you’ll receive an invite to our private messaging group where you’ll be able to connect with other professionals as well as join for monthly group runs.


👉 In our beta version, your membership includes 1 monthly connection as well as all social gatherings as part of our private community.

👉 Not in NYC or don't want to join just yet? Sign up for our mailing list to get notified of future events: