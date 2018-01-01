It's 100 times easier to connect with someone while doing something because you already have your ice-breaker: you're both running!
There's a definitive start and end time to your run, so no need to make up an excuse to leave. You're already gone.
Both you and your running partner will be in your most comfortable running gear, which looks silly to begin with. So whether or not you finished a long day at Goldman Sachs (yes, Goldman has a tech division) or a casual day at Google, you'll be on the same page when you meet up for you run.
Your run will be between 1 and 3 miles depending on your preference.
Our runs are held in public, highly visibile locations and someone from our team will be there to start and finish your run.
Beta Launch in NYC, SF and Austin coming soon!
We’ll want to know a few things about you to understand your goals and connect you with the best match possible.
As we’re still in Beta, we’re limiting our membership to tech professionals or those looking to move into tech; so if we think you’re not a fit for our program, we’ll refund you your subscription cost and keep you on the list once we expand out of Beta.
If we think you're not a fit, we'll let you know within 24 hours.
No less than a week after signing up, we’ll provide you a few times for a run to pick and choose from.
Our runs tend to happen on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, but we’ll do our best to work around your schedule.
Once we’ve finalized a time and Run Partner, you’ll receive a bit of information about your connection so you can prep for your run.
You’ll head to our run location where a Connector will greet you and your Run Partner, and you’ll be off for your run. Afterwards, you have the option of joining for post-run adult beverages :)
24 hours after the run, you’ll receive an invite to our private messaging group where you’ll be able to connect with other professionals as well as join for monthly group runs.